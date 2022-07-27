Advertisement

Fond du Lac man killed in crash, two others hurt

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man was killed in a crash in Fond du Lac County Tuesday evening.

At about 4:14 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Dyne Road and Kinker Road in the Town of Friendship.

The Sheriff’s Office says a driver traveling south on Van Dyne Road struck an eastbound vehicle on Kinker Road. Both vehicles went off the road.

“Witnesses indicated that the eastbound vehicle had failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign to the southbound vehicle,” reads a statement from Sgt. Paul Metzger.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 75-year-old Fond du Lac man, was trapped in his vehicle and died at the scene. His passenger, a 76-year-old Fond du Lac woman, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 19-year-old woman from North Fond du Lac, was not hurt. One of her passengers, a 70-year-old North Fond du Lac woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Another passenger, a 49-year-old North Fond du Lac woman, was not hurt.

No names were released.

The intersection was closed for about four hours.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received help from Town of Friendship Fire Department, North Fond du Lac Ambulance, North Fond du Lac Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and ThedaStar helicopter.

