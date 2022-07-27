Advertisement

De Pere motorcyclist dies after collision with deer

Motorcycle Crash generic
(ARC Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere motorcyclist has died after a collision with a deer earlier this month.

Dale E. Perock, 60, died at a hospital on July 26, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened July 4, at 5 a.m., in the area of 5408 Tower Road in the Town of Rockland.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Perock was driving north on Tower Road when a deer entered his path.

A local farmer came across the scene and called 911.

Perock was taken to a hospital where he remained before dying on July 26.

The crash remains under investigation.

