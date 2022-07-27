On the Clock: Packers Training Camp preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are set to open Training Camp with plenty of storylines left to unfold before the roster cuts down to 53 players. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in the Training Camp edition of On the Clock.

Topics discussed this week included:

Contract extensions for general manager Brian Gutuekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and front office executive Russ Ball

Concerns over David Bakhtiari starting on the Physically Unable to Perform List

Over or under 37 touchdowns for Aaron Rodgers this season without Davante Adams

Will the Packers make it all the way to Super Bowl 57?

