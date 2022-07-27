City of Menasha reports first monkeypox case there

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Menasha reports a confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, believed to be monkeypox. No information was given about the patient, other than they are a city resident and are isolating. The Menasha Health Department is doing contact tracing.

The news comes after nearby Appleton reported its third monkeypox case. As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 12 cases statewide. Other cases we know were in Dane, Langlade and Milwaukee counties.

The first signs of the virus are cold or flu-like symptoms, so health officials say it’s important to get tested if you might have been exposed, especially if a rash or skin lesion develops.

Health officials say in this current monkeypox outbreak a person may not be covered by blisters or sores but may have a single pustule in a place that’s difficult to see. Recent patients developed skin lesions in their groin or anal regions.

The general public has a very low risk of getting the disease. Monkeypox is most commonly spread through sexual contact, but any skin-to-skin contact can transmit the virus. Men who have sex with other men are considered at higher risk, but anyone can get monkeypox, which is also transmitted through respiratory droplets and contact with items that were contaminated by the fluids or sores of an infected person.

There are antiviral treatments for monkeypox. There is also a vaccine for it, and older adults who received the smallpox vaccine may have some protection against the disease or its severity.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.