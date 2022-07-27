Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Building a better barley

Today: Planting one billion trees and kinky roots
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Forest Service announced this week it will plant more than one billion trees over the next 10 years. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at the reasons -- and the optimism -- behind this project.

Also, efforts to build a better barley and wheat plant. A new gene helps them grow a better root system. Brad digs into the research and explains why you should be rooting for it to succeed.

