3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Building a better barley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Forest Service announced this week it will plant more than one billion trees over the next 10 years. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz looks at the reasons -- and the optimism -- behind this project.
Also, efforts to build a better barley and wheat plant. A new gene helps them grow a better root system. Brad digs into the research and explains why you should be rooting for it to succeed.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.