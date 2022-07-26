Advertisement

Woman arrested after fiery crash in Calumet County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a fiery crash in Calumet County Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Sheboygan resident was arrested on a charge of Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence.

The victim of the crash is in critical but stable condition.

On July 25, at about 2:37 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a rollover crash and vehicle on fire in a field on County Highway A north of Foundry Road in the Town of New Holstein. A 42-year-old New Holstein man was trapped in the vehicle.

First responders pulled him from the burning vehicle. He was airlifted to a hospital.

“Besides alcohol, speed is also believed to be a contributing factor of the crash. Sheriff’s deputies are still actively investigating this incident, therefore, the names of those involved are not being released at this time,” reads a statement from Lt. Eric Voland.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from the New Holstein Fire Department, St. Anna Fire Department, New Holstein First Responders, Kiel Ambulance, New Holstein Police Department, Kiel Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

