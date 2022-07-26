Suspects wanted in theft of rare coin

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the theft of a rare coin.

The suspects are accused of stealing the coin from an antique store in the Village of Denmark. It happened July 25. The department did not identify the store or the type of coin stolen. They described the coin as “rare.”

If you have information, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or visit www.432stop.com.

