Semi crashes into house off I-41

VINLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi tractor-trailer went off Interstate 41 and crashed into an occupied house in Winnebago County Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office says it started receiving 911 calls just after 6 P.M. The semi was going south on I-41 when it went off the highway, across a frontage road, and struck the home on Green Valley Road.

Green Valley Rd. is closed between Highway 76 and County Highway GG. People are asked to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office says this is a significant crash and it will take time for the investigation and reconstruction.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information on deaths or injuries but wrote in a statement, “Please keep the friends and families of those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.