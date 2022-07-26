Rodgers channels Nicolas Cage at Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled up to Training Camp in typical Aaron Rodgers fashion Tuesday.
The MVP quarterback let his hair down and paired a white tank top with blue jeans and boots, taking a cue from Nicolas Cage in the movie “Con Air.”
Veteran players reported to camp ahead of the first day of practice.
Aaron Rodgers has been trending on Twitter since the Packers posted the video Tuesday morning.
Training Camp practice starts Wednesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. It’s open to the public. CLICK HERE for the full Training Camp practice schedule.
Packers Training Camp is a tradition that dates back to 1946 with Curly Lambeau. The beloved bike tradition is back this season. Packers players ride children’s bicycles from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field.
