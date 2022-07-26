Advertisement

Rodgers channels Nicolas Cage at Packers Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers channels Nicolas Cage in "Con Air"
Aaron Rodgers channels Nicolas Cage in "Con Air"(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled up to Training Camp in typical Aaron Rodgers fashion Tuesday.

The MVP quarterback let his hair down and paired a white tank top with blue jeans and boots, taking a cue from Nicolas Cage in the movie “Con Air.”

Veteran players reported to camp ahead of the first day of practice.

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on Twitter since the Packers posted the video Tuesday morning.

And here’s your reminder to watch WBAY Tuesday at 7 p.m. for Cover 2 Camp Edition. The On the Clock guys will be in the house with an epic preview of the 2022 season.

Training Camp practice starts Wednesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. It’s open to the public. CLICK HERE for the full Training Camp practice schedule.

Packers Training Camp is a tradition that dates back to 1946 with Curly Lambeau. The beloved bike tradition is back this season. Packers players ride children’s bicycles from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: EAA AirVenture website
Longtime EAA President Tom Poberezny dies as AirVenture 2022 kicks off
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
8-month-old boy killed when semi hit house in Winnebago County
Joseph Vandertie is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder in Howard
FILE - Monkeypox
Appleton confirms two monkeypox cases
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator

Latest News

FILE - Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during...
Green Bay Police launch review of officer shoving AJ Dillon during soccer match
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur
Report: Packers extend Gutekunst, LaFleur and Ball
Packers sign safety Leavitt ahead of camp
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners
Packers shareholders get details on team’s finances and future