REPORT: Watkins placed on active/non-football injury list ahead of training camp

New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins participates during mandatory minicamp.
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins participates during mandatory minicamp.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers veterans reported to training camp Tuesday morning ahead of their first practice on Wednesday. There’s already a few updates to the roster.

The new Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on the active/non-football injury list, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. In offseason minicamp, Watkins expressed the key for him to succeed this year is to stay healthy.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon was also placed on the active/non-football injury list. They join rookies OT Rasheed Walker, OT Caleb Jones and LB Caliph Brice on that list.

Meanwhile, Green Bay signed receiver Osirus Mitchell to a one-year contract. He was on the Cowboys practice squad last year. They also sign OL Ty Clary and CB Donte Vaughn.

A tough piece of news today for the Packers, WR Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers were in fact interested in Jones.

