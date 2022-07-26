Advertisement

Owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in Appleton gets 6 months in federal prison

Paul VanderLinden
Paul VanderLinden(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton pizzeria owner was sentenced to six months in federal prison for violating federal tax laws.

Paul VanderLinden took a plea deal earlier this year, pleading guilty to Filing False Individual Tax Returns and to Failing to Collect, Account for and Pay Over Payroll Taxes.

VanderLinden, who owned Muncheez Pizzeria, was accused of skimming about $800,000 from his business’s receipts between 2012 and 2016 and diverting money to a personal bank account.

According to court filings, VanderLinden paid cash wages to employees and failed to withhold over $88,000 in payroll taxes and made false statements on tax returns about the wages he paid.

In addition to the prison time, U.S. Judge William Griesbach ordered VanderLinden to pay more than $168,000 in restitution to the IRS.

The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Division.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
8-month-old boy killed when semi hit house in Winnebago County
Credit: EAA AirVenture website
Longtime EAA President Tom Poberezny dies as AirVenture 2022 kicks off
Joseph Vandertie is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder in Howard
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
FILE - Monkeypox
Appleton confirms two monkeypox cases

Latest News

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
8-month-old boy killed when semi hit house in Winnebago County
Jacob Ahlin was arrested for second-degree sexual assault and child enticement
Kaukauna man charged with sexual assault, child enticement
Wisconsin COVID-19
Wisconsin seeing a rise in COVID-19 deaths
Richard Schreiber was charged with making threats about a mass shooting
Man charged with making terrorist threats at Brown County government offices