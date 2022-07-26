Owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in Appleton gets 6 months in federal prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton pizzeria owner was sentenced to six months in federal prison for violating federal tax laws.

Paul VanderLinden took a plea deal earlier this year, pleading guilty to Filing False Individual Tax Returns and to Failing to Collect, Account for and Pay Over Payroll Taxes.

VanderLinden, who owned Muncheez Pizzeria, was accused of skimming about $800,000 from his business’s receipts between 2012 and 2016 and diverting money to a personal bank account.

According to court filings, VanderLinden paid cash wages to employees and failed to withhold over $88,000 in payroll taxes and made false statements on tax returns about the wages he paid.

In addition to the prison time, U.S. Judge William Griesbach ordered VanderLinden to pay more than $168,000 in restitution to the IRS.

The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Division.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.