Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator was one of the drivers involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a mother and child last week in northern Wisconsin.

The Ashland Police Department told NBC15 sister station KBJR that State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D- Mason), pulled out of the entrance of Maslowski Beach around 12:30 p.m. Friday to turn east on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakeshore Drive and Turner Road. Her vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman.

The Pennsylvania woman’s vehicle spun across the highway and collided with a third vehicle being driven eastbound by a 45-year-old Mason resident, authorities stated.

Police stated that the Pennsylvania woman, identified as Alyssa Ortman, was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her 5-year-old daughter died at the scene, police said.

Officers said that Bewley and the third driver were uninjured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the police department added.

According to the Associated Press, Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that police were not recommending charges be filed. The Wisconsin State Patrol was reconstructing the crash.

Senator Janet Bewley’s Office sent a statement to KBJR:

Senator Bewley was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Ashland, Wisconsin on Friday, July 22nd. Tragically, two people lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones. Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, wants to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who helped in the aftermath of the accident. A police investigation is ongoing. Out of respect for that investigation and the privacy of all the families involved, our office will be withholding further comment at this time. Thank you for your patience and concern.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.