Man charged with making terrorist threats at Brown County government offices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 53-year-old Green Bay man is accused of making terrorist threats at a government office building in downtown Green Bay.

The criminal complaint says Richard Schreiber has been upset with the care of his kids in foster care. Brown County removed the three children in November. His partner was in jail and Schreiber was seen as unfit to take care of them. Investigators were told Schreiber’s been extremely angry and vulgar with staff at Child Protective Services and Human Services.

A witness says Schreiber made comments over the phone about a mass shooting at the Sophie Beaumont Building, then he showed up in person Monday afternoon, threatening staff, talking about mass shootings, and saying no one was making it out alive. In the complaint, witnesses said Schreiber’s behavior appeared to be getting worse; he never made comments about shooting up places before.

Schreiber left before police showed up, but officers eventually found him at a house in Ashwaubenon. He initially denied but later admitted to making comments about a mass shooting.

He’s charged with making terrorist threats and felony bail jumping, which together carry 9 1/2 years in prison if convicted. He’s also charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping as misdemeanors.

Prosecutors added a repeater enhancement to each charge because of previous felonies, so he could face additional prison time.

