A LITTLE WARMER, WITH A STORM CHANCE TONIGHT

Temperatures will rise rapidly this morning. That’s because we have relatively dry air combined with sunshine to start our Tuesday. Our temperatures will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon, with 70s closer to the lakeshore. In general, it’s going to be a little warmer than yesterday thanks to a developing southwest breeze. Eventually, that wind will bring us an increase in the humidity, but probably not until this evening.

Clouds will pour into northeast Wisconsin tonight as a cool front moves across the state. Showers and non-severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially after midnight. It’s possible to have some rain linger into early Wednesday morning. Some of the heavier scattered showers may bring at least a quarter of an inch of rain, but unfortunately, there will be some folks will avoid getting beneficial moisture.

The weather looks quiet and dry from Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the seasonable 70s and 80s without too much humidity. It’s looking like some heat will build early next week as we go into August.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds arrive late. A little warmer. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few thunderstorms. A bit humid. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Daybreak showers and thunderstorms. A humid morning. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Toasty warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy with rising humidity. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Perhaps a stray storm NORTH? HIGH: 85

