Advertisement

A LITTLE WARMER, WITH A STORM CHANCE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will rise rapidly this morning. That’s because we have relatively dry air combined with sunshine to start our Tuesday. Our temperatures will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon, with 70s closer to the lakeshore. In general, it’s going to be a little warmer than yesterday thanks to a developing southwest breeze. Eventually, that wind will bring us an increase in the humidity, but probably not until this evening.

Clouds will pour into northeast Wisconsin tonight as a cool front moves across the state. Showers and non-severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially after midnight. It’s possible to have some rain linger into early Wednesday morning. Some of the heavier scattered showers may bring at least a quarter of an inch of rain, but unfortunately, there will be some folks will avoid getting beneficial moisture.

The weather looks quiet and dry from Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the seasonable 70s and 80s without too much humidity. It’s looking like some heat will build early next week as we go into August.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds arrive late. A little warmer. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few thunderstorms. A bit humid. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Daybreak showers and thunderstorms. A humid morning. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Toasty warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy with rising humidity. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Perhaps a stray storm NORTH? HIGH: 85

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: EAA AirVenture website
Longtime EAA President Tom Poberezny dies as AirVenture 2022 kicks off
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Semi crashes into house off I-41
Joseph Vandertie is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder in Howard
FILE - Monkeypox
Appleton confirms two monkeypox cases
Thunder and rain swept through Oshkosh Saturday night welcoming hundreds of pilots and plane...
EAA AirVenture sees damage following Saturday storm

Latest News

July 26 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns
First Alert Weather
ISOLATED STORMS LATE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny morning, spotty storms Tuesday night
First Alert Weather
STUNNING WEATHER TODAY, CHANCE OF RAIN BY LATE TUESDAY