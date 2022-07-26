Kaukauna man charged with sexual assault, child enticement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jacob Ahlin, a 20-year-old from Kaukauna, is charged in Brown County with second-degree sexual assault involving a minor on Wrightstown High School’s prom night. The victim told police they thought Ahlin was 17 years old.

In the criminal complaint, a school resource officer, Deputy Jessica Smith, says she was supervising prom and some told her the 16-year-old student left the building. Smith went looking for the student, who came walking towards her and said they just went outside to cool off. The next day, the student showed up at the deputy’s office at the school and confessed to arranging to meet with a man outside prom.

The student said when they saw the man’s ID and discovered he wasn’t 17, and told the man they couldn’t meet anymore, the man forced the victim’s clothes off and sexually assaulted them and covered their mouth when they began to scream.

The victim told investigators they had met twice before and nothing sexual happened. They met and chatted on social media, and the student sent nude pictures to him. The man said he was a senior at De Pere High School and gave the 16-year-old a bag containing lingerie and a sex toy.

Police obtained warrants for the Snapchat accounts belonging to the student and the man they sent photos to, whose account was under the name John Ruiz. The account led them to Ahlin’s address in Wrightstown. Investigators say during interviews Ahlin denied using the social media accounts or going by the name John Ruiz until officers said they had information from Snapchat because of their search warrant, then Ahlin was more talkative.

Ahlin said he did chat with the victim, who told Ahlin they were 18 years old. He admitted meeting the student at a car wash near Wrightstown High School but thought things were “odd” because the student looked a little young and was dressed for prom. He said the teen offered him oral sex but it never happened.

Ahlin denied going to the car wash the day before the prom, and said if he did it was to get his truck washed. The officer said security video showed Ahlin’s truck driving around but didn’t get washed. Ahlin denied he was looking for security cameras but maybe was just riding around as he does sometimes. He did admit to giving the victim some lingerie, a sex toy, and lubricant.

According to the complaint, Ahlin said the student loves getting attention and was making stuff up, and he stuck to his claim that nothing happened.

