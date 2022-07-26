ISOLATED STORMS LATE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY

We’re in store for another night of free A/C compliments of Mother Nature as lows dip into the 50s once again. Our temperatures and humidity levels start to rise Tuesday out ahead of our next weathermaker. While it won’t be overly muggy, you will start to notice the humidity by the afternoon. Highs should be into the lower half of the 80s.

A weak cold front may spark a few late day showers or storms with additional rain chances continuing overnight and into Wednesday morning. No severe weather is expected but there may be some locally heavy downpours and lightning. It will feel humid on Wednesday with a high around 80 degrees.

An isolated shower or storm could pop back up Wednesday afternoon, but chances are lower compared to Tuesday night/early Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday, but highs will be in the 70s and the humidity will be lower. A stray storm is once again possible... mainly across northern areas.

High pressure slides in for the end of the work week and the start of the coming weekend. Look for more sun and the pleasant weather to continue. We’ll still be in the upper 70s Friday, but highs this coming weekend should get back into the 80s. There are signs of some more summer-like heat returning to the area next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Comfortable. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Early sun, more clouds late. PM rain or storms possible. Turning slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Early rain or storms then partly cloudy. Stray storm or shower in the PM? Humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a pop-up shower or t-shower... mostly NORTH. Lower humidity. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm with rising humidity. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 86

