Green Bay Police launch review of officer shoving AJ Dillon during soccer match

FILE - Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during...
FILE - Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay police say their internal affairs department is conducting a review after a video on social media showed an officer grabbing Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a Saturday night, July 23, 2022, soccer match at Lambeau Field. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department has launched a review of the incident in which an officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon during Saturday’s soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The department says the Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division is conducting the review.

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon,” reads a statement from the department.

Dillon was attending the match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City when he went out on the field during a weather delay. He was attempting to do a Lambeau Leap when an officer pulled on his jersey and shoved him. Dillon was then given the go ahead to do the leap.

Dillon tweeted that the incident was a miscommunication. He said security guards escorted him down the field and he assumed that was not communicated to the officer.

