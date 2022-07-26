Green Bay Police launch review of officer shoving AJ Dillon during soccer match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department has launched a review of the incident in which an officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon during Saturday’s soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The department says the Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division is conducting the review.

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon,” reads a statement from the department.

Dillon was attending the match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City when he went out on the field during a weather delay. He was attempting to do a Lambeau Leap when an officer pulled on his jersey and shoved him. Dillon was then given the go ahead to do the leap.

Dillon tweeted that the incident was a miscommunication. He said security guards escorted him down the field and he assumed that was not communicated to the officer.

Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good 🤝🫶🏽 https://t.co/xCKPhoJlWK — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. https://t.co/fxbKKtfhUW — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

