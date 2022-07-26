Green Bay Police launch review of officer shoving AJ Dillon during soccer match
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department has launched a review of the incident in which an officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon during Saturday’s soccer match at Lambeau Field.
The department says the Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division is conducting the review.
“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon,” reads a statement from the department.
Dillon was attending the match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City when he went out on the field during a weather delay. He was attempting to do a Lambeau Leap when an officer pulled on his jersey and shoved him. Dillon was then given the go ahead to do the leap.
Dillon tweeted that the incident was a miscommunication. He said security guards escorted him down the field and he assumed that was not communicated to the officer.
