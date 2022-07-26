Advertisement

EAA AirVenture to mark 30 years of Young Eagles

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA AirVenture will mark a milestone Tuesday with 30 years of the Young Eagles program.

The program was started by late EAA President Tom Poberezny.

Young Eagles focuses on educating and inspiring future pilots. Poberezny started the program in 1992 with a focus on children ages 8-17.

“Two-point-three million kids flown free of charge by EAA members over last 30 years, volunteering their planes, their time, their fuel to make it happen. Celebrate those volunteers and celebrate the kids who have become success stories flying airliners and military planes throughout the country,” says Dick Knapinski, EAA Director of Communications.

Poberezny passed away Monday at the age of 72. He had suffered a brief illness.

CLICK HERE for a full list of events at EAA AirVenture.

