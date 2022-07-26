Wisconsin seeing a rise in COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 1,742 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the latest tests. That’s only slightly below the 7-day average which went up again, very slightly, to 1,767 new cases per day from 1,757.

Ten of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Wisconsin had double-digit increases in new cases, nine had between 1 and 9 new cases, and Florence County reported none. Brown County passed 76,000 total cases, adding another 1,000 cases in 14 days. That’s equivalent to 28.7% of county residents. It’s seen 430 COVID-19 deaths, or 0.57% of cases, well below the state’s 0.85% death rate.

The DHS says 14.5% of all COVID-19 tests in the state came back positive for the coronavirus over the past 7 days, a negligible change from 14.6% on Monday.

The death toll went up by 5. The DHS says 3 of these were within the last 30 days, including a person from Manitowoc County. Sheboygan County reported a death outside the 30-day window. That’s 14 deaths -- recent or not -- submitted to the state since Friday. That’s how many death reports were submitted to the state all of last week. There were a total of 12 the week before that. The DHS says taking only recent deaths into account, the 7-day average is steady at 2 COVID-19 deaths per day.

We’ve asked the DHS for details on Monday’s revisions to hospitalization and vaccination metrics. Today COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a sharp increase -- but if you combine that with the downward revision on Monday and the numbers published last week, our calculated 7-day average is 46 hospitalizations per day, which is right in line with the averages we were seeing last week.

We should note that the state is seeing 70 more patients per week than one month ago, when the average was 36 hospitalizations per day.

The daily census by the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHS) saw a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in Fox Valley hospitals, which went up from 6 patients on Friday to 26 patients on Monday. That number went up to 27 Tuesday, with 5 of them in ICU. There are 45 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Northeast health care region, which is 1 fewer than a day ago, but the number in ICU doubled from 4 to 8 patients.

Statewide there are 483 people receiving COVID-19 care, with 77 of them in ICU. Taking discharges and deaths into account, 23 more patients are in ICU than a day ago and 19 more COVID-19 patients are hospitalized overall.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 28.6% received vaccine/25.8% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% received vaccine/58.8% completed vaccinations/21.7% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations/20.3% received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.3% completed vaccinations/26.2% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.9% received booster

45 to 54: 72.0% (+0.1) received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.9% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.9% completed vaccinations/50.3% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.1% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/68.4% received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.1% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.2% 75.5% Florence (4,298) (NE) 52.3% 49.9% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.3% 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.8% 55.2% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% (+0.1) 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% 78.5% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.3% 51.6% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.7% 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,946 (63.2%) 288,587 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,978 (60.4%) 318,771 (58.0%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,767,887 (64.6%) 3,584,471 (61.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 76,060 cases (+82) (430 deaths)

Calumet – 12,342 cases (+13) (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,376 cases (+54) (92 deaths)

Dodge – 26,014 cases (+9) (296 deaths)

Door – 7,277 cases (+8) (62 deaths)

Florence - 857 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 32,046 cases (+34) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,682 cases (+7) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,108 cases (+32) (41 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,709 cases (+8) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,553 cases (+20) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,821 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,392 cases (+8) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,906 cases (+16) (164 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 10,381 cases (+5) (112 deaths)

Menominee – 2,003 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,233 cases (+29) (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,814 cases (+13) (99 deaths)

Outagamie – 46,047 cases (+43) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,592 cases (+19) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 32,053 cases (+30) (276 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 12,236 cases (+13) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,407 cases (+6) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 48,410 cases (+55) (343 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

