CHANCE OF RAIN & STORMS THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT

Our Tuesday afternoon is shaping up to be pretty nice. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s. Southwesterly breezes will usher in higher humidity as the day goes on.

We’ll have a batch of rain & storms move through later this evening and tonight with a cold front. Most of it should be done by mid morning tomorrow. No severe weather is expected but occasional lightning and downpours are certainly possible. It looks like most spots will get less than 1/2″ out of this round.

Wednesday will be more humid with dew points in the 60s. High temperatures look to climb back into the low 80s so it will feel a bit muggy. We should go partly cloudy by midday but there is still a chance of a few stray PM showers or storms around during the 2nd half of the day and into the evening.

A few isolated showers or storms could pop across the area Thursday afternoon but many spots will remain day. Gorgeous weather settles in for the start of the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing humidity. Chance of evening rain or storms. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few thunderstorms. Warmer & more humid. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Early rain then turning partly cloudy. Chance of a few stray PM showers or storms. More humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. A stray shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy with rising humidity. A late storm? HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Perhaps a stray storm NORTH? HIGH: 87

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.