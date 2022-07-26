Appleton confirms 3rd monkeypox case

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton now has three confirmed cases of monkeypox. We know the first two cases are not connected, but the city hasn’t provided further details on this latest patient.

The number of Wisconsin cases continues to grow since June 1. As of Tuesday, July 26, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 12 cases in the Badger State.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted 3,590 cases nationwide. The World Health Organization recently declared the orthopoxvirus a global health emergency.

The virus can begin with cold or flu-like symptoms but the telltale sign is a rash. That rash can turn into blisters and open sores, which can sometimes be painful.

Any skin-to-skin contact can transmit the virus. Monkeypox is most commonly spread through sexual contact.

There are antiviral treatments available for monkeypox. In some areas of the country, a vaccine is being offered to people who are considered to be in a high-risk group for getting monkeypox.

“In Chicago and New York, in areas where there’s hundreds of cases, there are vaccine programs that are starting to get launched. And Wisconsin is prepared to do that, but there’s some details to work out when there’s sort of an opportunity to do that. Where there’s a lot of cases, we can expect a vaccine program at some point,” Ajay Sethi, a population health sciences professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison said.

Health officials say a number of potential orthopoxvirus cases are still being investigated, so the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

