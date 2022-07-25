Advertisement

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over absentee ballots

Ballot drop box in Green Bay (file image)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison. It comes in response both to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling earlier this month and comments made by Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site.

