Advertisement

Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S Senate

In the tweet and in a video, Nelson endorsed Lt. Governor Mandela Barns who is running for U.S Senate.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson has suspended his campaign.

Nelson made the announcement via Twitter on Monday morning saying: “Today I am suspending my campaign for the U.S. Senate. I am so thankful for the work that we have done and the movement we have built. On August 9th, Wisconsin will choose a progressive champion to be our nominee. Let’s go @TheOtherMandela!”

In the tweet and in a video, Nelson endorsed Lt. Governor Mandela Barns who is running for U.S Senate. Right now, the seat is being held by Republican Ron Johnson.

“We ran out of money. Better to consolidate the progressive vote and send a working class kid to DC,” said Nelson in a tweet.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry have been leading recent polls.

Other democrats running: State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and millennial action project founder & former CEO Steven Olikara.

This is a developing story. Action 2 News will bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High Winds tip EAA airplane on its nose
Strong winds damage some aircraft at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh
POWER OUTAGE
Thousands without power after severe weather Saturday night
Generic image of rain.
RAINFALL REPORTS BY CITY: July 24, 2022
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday
Thunder and rain swept through Oshkosh Saturday night welcoming hundreds of pilots and plane...
EAA AirVenture sees damage following Saturday storm

Latest News

REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES
Republican Gubernatorial candidates take center stage for debate in Milwaukee
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion