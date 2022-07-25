Advertisement

STUNNING WEATHER TODAY, CHANCE OF RAIN BY LATE TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Sunshine, 70s, and less humidity Monday
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today is one of those “Chamber of Commerce” type weather days. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and low humidity. Just a perfect way to start AirVenture in Oshkosh.

You should be able to turn the air conditioner off again tonight with expected lows in the 50s for the 2nd straight night.

Our temperatures and humidity levels start to rise Tuesday out ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front may spark a few late day showers or storms with additional rain chances continuing into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. No strong or severe weather is expected but there may be some scattered downpours and lightning.

An isolated shower or storm is still possible Wednesday afternoon with a few pop-up showers/storms in the cards for Thursday afternoon.

High pressure slides in for the end of the work week and the start of the coming weekend. Look for more sun and pleasant weather by then.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Low humidity. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Comfortable. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Late day rain or storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Early rain or storms then partly cloudy. Stray storm or shower in the PM? HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a pop-up shower or t-shower. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm with rising humidity. HIGH: 85

