St. Mary’s Parish furnishing apartment for refugee family in Oshkosh

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Chapter of World Relief is bringing a refugee family from Sudan to Northeast Wisconsin.

The family is set to arrive sometime in August.

Saint Mary’s Parish is working hard to furnish an apartment in Oshkosh for the incoming family. To make that possible, they held a drive this weekend. Omro and Winneconne community members came out to donate much-needed items for the family.

“I mean they are coming with nothing. So we are giving them everything,” said Ken Geurts, St. Mary’s volunteer. “We try to help anybody and everybody that we can. Especially the people that are more misfortunate than we are.”

A family of six was expected to come this summer, but their flight was canceled.

Geurts said there are still many unknowns, but they are preparing to welcome whoever arrives.

