Republican Gubernatorial candidates take center stage for debate in Milwaukee
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Republican Gubernatorial candidates took center stage Sunday night for a debate in Milwaukee.
Former Lt. Governor Rebeca Kleefisch, business owner Tim Michels, and State Representative Tim Ramthun took part in the hour-long debate.
Recent polling shows about a third of Republicans are undecided on who to support for governor.
Candidates answered questions that focused on how to cut taxes, reduce spending, and push forward a conservative agenda.
None of the candidates took questions from the media after the debate.
Jason Zimmerman has debate highlights on Action 2 News at 10 p.m.
