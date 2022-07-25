Advertisement

Republican Gubernatorial candidates take center stage for debate in Milwaukee

REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES
REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Republican Gubernatorial candidates took center stage Sunday night for a debate in Milwaukee.

Former Lt. Governor Rebeca Kleefisch, business owner Tim Michels, and State Representative Tim Ramthun took part in the hour-long debate.

Recent polling shows about a third of Republicans are undecided on who to support for governor.

Candidates answered questions that focused on how to cut taxes, reduce spending, and push forward a conservative agenda.

None of the candidates took questions from the media after the debate.

Jason Zimmerman has debate highlights on Action 2 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High Winds tip EAA airplane on its nose
Strong winds damage some aircraft at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
POWER OUTAGE
Thousands without power after severe weather Saturday night
Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense
Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Soccer game expected to start at 7:25 p.m., after severe weather delay

Latest News

WBAY is your First Alert Station
St. Mary’s Parish furnishing apartment for refugee family in Oshkosh
Thunder and rain swept through Oshkosh Saturday night welcoming hundreds of pilots and plane...
EAA AirVenture sees damage following Saturday storm
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday
Green Bay house fire displaces six people, killing 1 pet