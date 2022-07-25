Republican Gubernatorial candidates take center stage for debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Republican Gubernatorial candidates took center stage Sunday night for a debate in Milwaukee.

Former Lt. Governor Rebeca Kleefisch, business owner Tim Michels, and State Representative Tim Ramthun took part in the hour-long debate.

Recent polling shows about a third of Republicans are undecided on who to support for governor.

Candidates answered questions that focused on how to cut taxes, reduce spending, and push forward a conservative agenda.

None of the candidates took questions from the media after the debate.

