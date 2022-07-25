Report: Tighter security needed for Wisconsin election workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The security of election workers and equipment in Wisconsin’s second-most-populous county isn’t adequate for the threats that officials and workers are facing in a climate of lies and misinformation about supposed fraud.

That’s according to an election security task force that reported its findings Monday in Dane County, home to the capital city of Madison.

County Clerk Scott McDonell called for the county and municipalities to dedicate additional resources to purchase video cameras, barriers and access controls.

Local elections officials around the country have reported death threats and harassment due to conspiracy theories and misinformation in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed was stolen.

