Report: Packers extend Gutekunst, LaFleur and Ball

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers extended the contracts of general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur, and personnel man Russ Ball, according to a report by ESPN and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky.

On Monday, team president Mark Murphy would not confirm whether or not the team had reached a deal to extend the contracts of Gutekunst, LaFleur and Ball. Instead saying simply, “I will just say that I feel like they are doing an outstanding job. i am confident that not only matt, but Brian, and Russ ball will continue to be employees for years to come,” said Mark Murphy.

“The working relationship they have, to accomplish what we have accomplished is very hard in the NFL. We are disappointed that we don’t have any super bowl championships to go with that, but Brian, in particular, is always looking for improvement. what can we do to make our roster better? i feel really good about our roster this year. I think defensively we could be as good as we have been probably since 2010.”

Gutekunst was promoted to general manager back in 2018, and signed a five year contract that was set to expire after this season. Lafleur came to Green Bay a year later and has, along with Gutekunst, helped lead the Packers to a pair of NFC Championship game appearances and back-to-back top seeds in the playoffs. Ball has been a key part of the Packers front office, especially when it comes to the salary cap, and has been with the franchise since 2008.

The terms of the extensions were not immediately available, per Demovsky’s report.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.