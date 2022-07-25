Packers sign safety Leavitt ahead of camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rich gets richer, or at least Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. That’s with Green Bay signing former Raiders special teams ace Dallin Leavitt just a couple days before the start of training camp.

Leavitt spent the last three seasons with the Raiders after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018. That’s the same year Bisaccia was hired as the Raiders’ special teams coordinator.

Leavitt played in 42 games with one start over his four years in Oakland and Las Vegas and racked up 24 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams. Last year, Leavitt made his first start with the Raiders as a safety, and had a career high 12 tackles on special teams.

