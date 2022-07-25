No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy.

Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said all employees were outside of the industrial warehouse when crews arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from the warehouse full of paper and plastic materials.

Battalion Chief Kolz said the fire was upgraded to a 3rd alarm because they needed more resources.

Although crews faced ‘zero visibility smoke conditions’, they were able to enter the building and fight the fire thanks to the sprinkler system. Crews said the sprinkler system was helping keep the fire in check.

Authorities said it took two hours to get the fire under control because of the amount of burning material inside the commercial warehouse. Crews used a front-end loader to remove the product and extinguish the flames.

Sparks from grinding the product caused the fire. Damages are estimated to be about $5,000.

