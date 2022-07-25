Advertisement

No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy.

Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said all employees were outside of the industrial warehouse when crews arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from the warehouse full of paper and plastic materials.

Battalion Chief Kolz said the fire was upgraded to a 3rd alarm because they needed more resources.

Although crews faced ‘zero visibility smoke conditions’, they were able to enter the building and fight the fire thanks to the sprinkler system. Crews said the sprinkler system was helping keep the fire in check.

Authorities said it took two hours to get the fire under control because of the amount of burning material inside the commercial warehouse. Crews used a front-end loader to remove the product and extinguish the flames.

Sparks from grinding the product caused the fire. Damages are estimated to be about $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High Winds tip EAA airplane on its nose
Strong winds damage some aircraft at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
POWER OUTAGE
Thousands without power after severe weather Saturday night
Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense
Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Soccer game expected to start at 7:25 p.m., after severe weather delay

Latest News

WBAY is your First Alert Station
St. Mary’s Parish furnishing apartment for refugee family in Oshkosh
REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES
Republican Gubernatorial candidates take center stage for debate in Milwaukee
Thunder and rain swept through Oshkosh Saturday night welcoming hundreds of pilots and plane...
EAA AirVenture sees damage following Saturday storm
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday