Man arrested for attempted murder in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is jailed on suspicion of attempted murder after a person was shot during a disturbance on Alta St. in the village of Howard Saturday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says an emergency call came at 9:30 Saturday night indicating someone was shot and a person was running from the scene. Deputies found a female injured and began giving first aid. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers from multiple agencies began searching for the suspect. They found out his identity and found him about a half-hour later, less than a mile from the home on Alta St. He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation and then booked into the Brown County jail.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any names or other details about the suspect or victim, such as their ages or how they knew each other. It says it won’t release information about the case at this time since it’s an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.