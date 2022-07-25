Longtime EAA President Tom Poberezny dies as AirVenture 2022 kicks off

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA President Tom Poberezny has died at the age of 75. He died Monday morning after a brief illness.

The news comes on the heels of the EAA AirVenture kickoff for its 69th year at Wittman Regional Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association said it is saddened over the news. Tom was EAA president from 1989-2010, succeeding his father, EAA founder Paul Poberezny.

“It is not lost on us that Tom’s passing occurred on the opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the event he led into world prominence as its chairman beginning in the 1970s,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Tom’s legacy is tremendous in the world of aviation with his personal achievements as well as the growth of EAA, especially the development of the current EAA Aviation Center in Oshkosh, the Young Eagles program, and the creation of Sport Pilot nearly 20 years ago.

“He will be greatly missed but more importantly, he will be remembered for all that he did for EAA and aviation. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go to Tom’s wife, Sharon, and his daughter, Lesley, and the rest of the Poberezny family,” said Pelton.

Memorial services are still being determined at this time. More information will be announced as it is finalized.

According to the EAA website, “Poberenzy was first elected president of EAA in 1989. He assumed additional duties as EAA’s Chairman of the Board in February 2009, then retired as chairman of EAA and EAA AirVenture in August 2011 and took on the role of chairman emeritus. An accomplished aviator in his own right, Tom was a member of the U.S. National Unlimited Aerobatic Team that captured the World Championship in 1972. The following year, he won the U.S. National Unlimited Aerobatic Championship. He subsequently flew for 25 years as one wing of the legendary Eagles Aerobatic Team (originally the Red Devils), the most successful civilian precision flying team in history.”

Poberenzy’s bio also states that during his career with he had the task of overseeing a number of the organization’s milestone events. It states, “in the late 1970s he spearheaded EAA’s first major capital campaign, which supported construction of the current EAA Aviation Center headquarters and museum complex at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.”

MORE FROM POBERENZY’S CARRER ACCORDING TO EAA: “Most recently, he has spearheaded EAA’s leadership role in the sport pilot/light‐sport aircraft categories, as well as serving as an ardent spokesman for the importance of general aviation as essential to the national transportation system and a unique expression of personal freedom.One of Tom’s most demanding roles was as chairman of the annual EAA AirVenture Fly‐In Convention for more than 30 years. During that time, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, as it is now known, has grown to be the world’s largest annual general aviation event, attracting an attendance of more than 500,000 from 70 nations and 10,000 airplanes for one spectacular week every summer.”

