A JULY GEM TO START OFF THE WEEK...

After an occasionally active weekend, our weather looks relatively quiet this week... You couldn’t ask for a better start for the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh!

We have high pressure around today. This stable weathermaker will give us a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will be low today, so it’s going to feel quite comfortable.

The humidity will creep up a little bit into the midweek, ahead of our next storm system. As a cool front moves across the region, we’ll have spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms late tomorrow and through Wednesday morning. It looks like these storms will be mainly “garden variety” strength, so your severe weather outlook over the next couple days is LOW.

Otherwise, we’ll probably be dry late in the week. The humidity will drop again with seasonable highs in the 70s and 80s. It looks like our July will end on a quiet and dry note.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Warm, but pleasant. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Morning and midday showers and thunderstorms. A bit humid. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm with rising humidity. HIGH: 84

