COVID-19 cases continue rising in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is now averaging more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 per day (1,757 per day), according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services (DHS). That’s back up to where the state was six weeks ago. That data show a net increase of 4,475 cases over the past three-day period.

Four counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area saw triple-digit increases in cases since Friday -- we haven’t seen this with so many counties in months, even though these are cumulative tallies since Friday -- Brown, Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Winnebago. Eleven counties had double-digit increases; three counties added 8 or 9; and Florence and Menominee counties saw no change in their numbers.

Outagamie County passed 46,000 cases (46,004), which is equivalent to 24.4% of its population testing positive at least once in the pandemic; it’s seen 364 residents die, or 0.79% of all cases, below the state’s average death rate of 0.85%.

Sheboygan County went over 32,000 cases (32,023), or 27.8% of its population. 0.86% of cases there were fatal.

Dodge County passed 26,000 cases (26,005), equivalent to 29.8% of its population. It has a death rate of 1.14% of COVID-19 cases.

Nine deaths were added to the death toll, which is 13,204. The DHS website says 6 recent deaths were reported over the weekend, but the state is still averaging 2 deaths from COVID-19 per day. Deaths that happened more than 30 days ago aren’t counted in the average. None of the 9 deaths was in our corner of Wisconsin.

The positivity rate rose again from 14.4% Friday to 14.6% Monday. This is the percentage of all COVID-19 tests over the last 7 days that were positive for the virus. This is still the highest it’s been since early February when we the omicron surge was on its way down.

It looks like the DHS revised hospitalization totals. The cumulative total went down by 72. We’ve asked the health department for the reasons for revisions to this metric and vaccination totals.

As of Friday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHS) reported 462 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals, including 69 of them in intensive care units. The Northeast health care region was treating 47 COVID-19 patients, 6 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 6 patients, 3 in ICU.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 28.6% (-0.1) received vaccine/25.8% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% (-0.1) received vaccine/58.8% (-0.1) completed vaccinations/21.6% received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% (-0.1) received vaccine/55.4% (-0.1) completed vaccinations/20.3% received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.3% completed vaccinations/26.2% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.9% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.9% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.9% completed vaccinations/50.2% received booster

65 and up: 85.1% (-0.1) received vaccine/82.5% (-0.1) completed vaccinations/68.4% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% (-0.1) Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% (-0.1) 55.1% (-0.1) Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.2% 75.5% Florence (4,298) (NE) 52.3% (-1.1) 49.9% (-1.1) Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% (-0.1) Forest (8,960) 53.3% 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.8% 55.2% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% (-0.1) 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.7% (-0.1) Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% (-0.1) 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% 78.5% (+0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.3% 51.6% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.7% 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% (-0.1) 53.9% (-0.1) Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% (-0.1) Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% (-0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,908 (63.2%) 288,561 (60.8%, -0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,942 (60.4%) 318,736 (58.0%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,767,524 (64.6%) 3,584,183 (61.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 75,978 cases (+192) (430 deaths)

Calumet – 12,329 cases (+22) (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,322 cases (92 deaths)

Dodge – 26,005 cases (+51) (296 deaths)

Door – 7,269 cases (+22) (62 deaths)

Florence - 857 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 32,012 cases (+103) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,675 cases (+8) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,076 cases (41 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,701 cases (+14) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,533 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,819 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,384 cases (+10) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,890 cases (+42) (163 deaths)

Marinette - 10,376 cases (+21) (112 deaths)

Menominee – 2,002 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,204 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,801 cases (+10) (99 deaths)

Outagamie – 46,004 5,888 cases (+116) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,573 cases (+30) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 32,023 cases (+81) (275 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,223 cases (+29) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,401 cases (+9) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 48,355 cases (+123) (343 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.