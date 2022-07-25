Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High Winds tip EAA airplane on its nose
Strong winds damage some aircraft at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
POWER OUTAGE
Thousands without power after severe weather Saturday night
Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense
Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Soccer game expected to start at 7:25 p.m., after severe weather delay

Latest News

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday
REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES
Republican Gubernatorial candidates take center stage for debate in Milwaukee
WBAY is your First Alert Station
St. Mary’s Parish furnishing apartment for refugee family in Oshkosh
Thunder and rain swept through Oshkosh Saturday night welcoming hundreds of pilots and plane...
EAA AirVenture sees damage following Saturday storm