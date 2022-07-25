3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monkeypox, monarchs and hibernating bears
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Extra! Extra! Read more about it. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz discusses:
- UPDATE on monkeypox cases in the United States and worldwide. Read about two new cases in northeast Wisconsin.
- UPDATE on monarch butterflies. Conservation scientists now consider them an endangered species.
- NEWS of medical research using the blood of hibernating bears. Can their super power be used to help humans who would be bedridden? Read about similar research from U.W.-Oshkosh using hibernating ground squirrels to treat human diseases.
