Thousands without power after severe weather Saturday night

Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands are without power after severe weather rolled through our area Saturday night.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, as of 8:15 p.m., 19,102 people are without power. The hardest hit areas include Oshkosh (11,510), Winneconne (331), Nashville (946), Langlade (474) and Green Bay (1236).

We Energies is reporting hundreds of power outages as well.

Action 2 News has received reports of downed trees and power lines due to strong winds and rain.

