Advertisement

Thousands without power after severe weather Saturday night

POWER OUTAGE
POWER OUTAGE(KBTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands are without power after severe weather rolled through our area Saturday night.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, as of 8:15 p.m., 19,102 people are without power. The hardest hit areas include Oshkosh (11,510), Winneconne (331), Nashville (946), Langlade (474) and Green Bay (1236).

We Energies is reporting hundreds of power outages as well.

Action 2 News has received reports of downed trees and power lines due to strong winds and rain.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense
Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
Suspects 3, 4 and 5. Winnebago County investigators want to identify men involved in a...
Deputies want to identify suspects in gun incident at Neenah gentleman’s club
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

Latest News

Cars parked for EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh
Strong winds damage some aircrafts at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Soccer game expected to start at 7:25 p.m., after severe weather delay
It is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong storms
First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today
Bayern Munich practices at Lambeau Field
Manchester City and Bayern Munich practice at Lambeau Field