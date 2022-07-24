RAINFALL REPORTS BY CITY: July 24, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We needed rain and we finally got some. As is usually the case in summer, amounts vary by location, but here are some area rainfall reports from the Green Bay National Weather Service:

...Brown County...

Green Bay Airport 2.10 in

De Pere 1.81 in

NWS Green Bay 1.46 in

Green Bay 1 WNW 1.38 in

...Calumet County...

Brillion 4.9 S 1.68 in

Chilton 0.5 E 1.55 in

Chilton 1 W 1.19 in

New Holstein 1 W 1.15 in

Hilbert 5.9 WSW 0.95 in

Appleton 4.6 ESE 0.87 in

Forest Junction 0.72 in

...Door County...

Forestville 4 E 1.94 in

Sturgeon Bay Airport 1.30 in

Potawatomi State Park 3 SE 1.06 in

Potawatomi State Park 4 ESE 0.84 in

1.9 NW Carlsville 0.30 in

Ephraim 0.18 in

Sister Bay 1 N 0.10 in

Ellison Bay 1 ENE 0.07 in

Washington Island 0.02 in

...Forest County...

Wabeno 2 NNW 0.01 in

...Kewaunee County...

Luxemburg 3.2 ESE 2.24 in

2 E Rankin 2.10 in

Casco 0.4 NNW 1.93 in

2 SSE Dyckesville 1.58 in

...Langlade County...

Antigo 2 ENE 0.87 in

Antigo Airport 0.83 in

...Manitowoc County...

TWO RIVERS 2.61 in

Two Rivers 2.50 in

Manitowoc 2.01 in

Manitowoc Airport 1.91 in

Two Rivers 2 NW 1.82 in

Manitowoc 1.4 NW 1.80 in

Manitowoc 1.79 in

St Nazianz 1.70 in

Two Rivers 4.1 WNW 1.65 in

Whitelaw 1.60 in

Shoto 1 NW 1.60 in

Manitowoc 1.23 in

Reedsville 1.07 in

Manitowoc 0.95 in

Millhome 2 E 0.94 in

...Marinette County...

Peshtigo 1 N 0.19 in

Crivitz 1 ESE 0.15 in

Amberg 9 E 0.02 in

Athelstane 2 SW 0.02 in

Athelstane 1.6 E 0.02 in

...Menominee County...

Keshena 4 NE 0.70 in

Keshena 2 WNW 0.55 in

...Oconto County...

Oconto Airport 1.03 in

Mountain 0.47 in

Breed 5 NE 0.43 in

Mountain 0.9 E 0.27 in

Townsend 1.7 NNW 0.13 in

Lakewood 0.06 in

...Outagamie County...

Grand Chute 1.31 in

Appleton 1.30 in

Mackville 2 S 1.16 in

Appleton 1.07 in

Kaukauna 1 W 0.97 in

New London 4.1 N 0.94 in

Kaukauna 0.92 in

Greenville 0.92 in

Seymour 0.82 in

...Shawano County...

Cecil 1.75 in

Shawano Airport 1.07 in

...Waupaca County...

Ogdensburg 2 E 1.32 in

New London 1 SW 1.28 in

Iola 0.4 SSW 1.05 in

Waupaca 0.92 in

Waupaca 0.75 in

...Waushara County...

Wild Rose 0.5 E 1.09 in

Wautoma 1 WSW 0.72 in

...Winnebago County...

Omro 1 WSW 1.46 in

Oshkosh Airport 1.15 in

Menasha 0.3 W 1.03 in

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.