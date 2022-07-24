MUCH QUIETER TO END THE WEEKEND

Severe storms move through yesterday evening bringing damage to much of the area. Very heavy rainfall also fell overnight, but most of the heavier storm activity has pushed into Lake Michigan. For this morning, a spotty shower cannot be ruled out for areas south of Green Bay, but other than an isolated shower North this evening it should overall be a nicer day compared to yesterday. Partly cloudy skies can be expected for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy conditions can also be expected.

High pressure will build into the region tomorrow keeping things quiet to start the week. It’s looking like an great day with highs in the upper 70s. There will be hardly any clouds in the morning, but in the afternoon, expect scattered clouds. Humidity will drop and winds will be much lighter.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A few more showers and storms are possible with that front as it sweeps across the region. Severe weather does not appear likely at this time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: WNW/SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: A few early showers SOUTH, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Turning less humid. A few PM showers NORTH. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Clearing out. Much cooler. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Humidity drops, not as warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A little warmer. Storms at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Early rain or storms with gradual clearing during the day. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few pop-up showers or t-showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy: HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.