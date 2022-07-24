Advertisement

Green Bay house fire displaces six people, killing 1 pet

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six people are displaced after a fire tore through a Green Bay home on Saturday night.

Green Bay firefighters responded to a house at around 9 p.m. on Farlin Ave where smoke and flames were seen coming from the second story window.

According to firefighters, they immediately began extinguishing the flames from the backside of the house before going inside to search for any family members still trapped.

The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.

Firefighters say one pet died in the blaze.

Two adults were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and four others were evacuated without any injuries, according to firefighters.

