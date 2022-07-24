Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident.

Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.

Detour: Please use Mason Street and Dousman Street for the next 6 hours.

