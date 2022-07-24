EAA AirVenture sees damage following Saturday storm

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Thunder and rain swept through Oshkosh Saturday night welcoming hundreds of pilots and plane enthusiasts to EAA AirVenture.

While no one got hurt, organizers said a few planes did get some damage from flying debris.

“The pilots did a great job tying down their airplanes and credit to them. They came in, knew the weather was coming, and took care of it,” Dick Knapinski, the spokesperson for EAA said.

One display plane near the museum was swept up on its nose from high winds. All other planes were tied down accordingly.

Meanwhile, campers who set up early say they saw a little action in the campground

“There were five tents around me that went down, and I just saw them pop up. my tent made it. So I feel sorry for them, Jerry Molstad a visitor from Kansas said.

Despite the chaos though, campers no amount of rain could dampen their fun.

“I had to do a little repair work on my tent, but it’s not bad”, Robert Bohrman, a com-center volunteer said. “It wouldn’t be AirVenture without some kind of weather”.

Each year the national weather service joins EAA for its busy weekend to help them track weather and keep everyone safe. Sunday morning they were called in to vacuum up bigger puddles around the grounds.

