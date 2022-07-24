COMFY START TO THE WORK WEEK

Quiet and less humid conditions will be a nice treat for the start of the work week. We’ll cool down into the 50s tonight and highs on Monday should generally be in the mid to upper 70s. Not too bad considering we’re nearing the “dog days” of summer.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday. It may spark a few showers and storms midweek but the chance of strong to severe storms remains low. A few additional pop-up showers or t-showers could occur Thursday during the daytime heating. Highs look to be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before falling back into the upper 70s for the end of the week.

Weather look pretty good for Friday and the start of next weekend. Lots of sunshine is headed our way along with relatively comfortable air.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: WNW/SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Isolated evening showers NORTH. Gradual clearing. Quite comfortable. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Low humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning warmer, increasing humidity. Late day or evening rain/storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a few storms or showers. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few pop-up showers or t-showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny: HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 86

