STRONG-TO-SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. After some morning sunshine, it’s going to be a hot and muggy with a stormy end to the day expected. Thunderstorms arriving late Saturday afternoon could be strong to severe. We’re most concerned with the potential for damaging winds and torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding. There’s a lower risk for large hail and and isolated tornado. Highs ahead of the storms will get to around 90° with a heat index into the mid 90s.

We may start Sunday with a few lingering rain showers, but clouds will eventually decrease. The humidity will fall through the day, and it will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower half of the 80s. You can expect a comfortable night with lows near 60 degrees. The start of next week should be comfortable and seasonable, but there may be an uptick in humidity on Wednesday. That’s also when our next best chance for rain/storms will arrive.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Stray thundershowers, then, fair and humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: A few early showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.