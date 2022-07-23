Advertisement

STRONG-TO-SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Some isolated rain tonight, but strong to severe storms are possible Saturday
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. After some morning sunshine, it’s going to be a hot and muggy with a stormy end to the day expected. Thunderstorms arriving late Saturday afternoon could be strong to severe. We’re most concerned with the potential for damaging winds and torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding. There’s a lower risk for large hail and and isolated tornado. Highs ahead of the storms will get to around 90° with a heat index into the mid 90s.

We may start Sunday with a few lingering rain showers, but clouds will eventually decrease. The humidity will fall through the day, and it will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower half of the 80s. You can expect a comfortable night with lows near 60 degrees. The start of next week should be comfortable and seasonable, but there may be an uptick in humidity on Wednesday. That’s also when our next best chance for rain/storms will arrive.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Stray thundershowers, then, fair and humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: A few early showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 78

