STRONG-TO-SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE LATER TODAY

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. After some morning sunshine, it’s going to be a hot and muggy with a stormy end to the day expected. Ahead of the storms, highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with heat index’s in the mid 90s due to high humidity. This heat and humidity will act as fuel for the storms. Storms that form later today could be strong to severe. We’re most concerned with the potential for damaging winds and torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding. There’s a lower risk for large hail and and isolated tornado. With lots of outdoor events going on today including the Soccer Match, FC Bayern Munich v. Manchester City at Lambeau Field, it is a day to stay up to date with the latest weather information.

We may start tomorrow with a few lingering rain showers, but clouds will eventually decrease. The humidity will fall through the day, and it will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower half of the 80s. You can expect a comfortable night with lows near 60 degrees. The start of next week should be comfortable and seasonable, but there may be an uptick in humidity late Tuesday and into Wednesday. That’s also when our next best chance for rain/storms will arrive.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SUNDAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Heavy rainfall expected. LOW: 69

SUNDAY: A few early showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A little warmer. T’showers at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 79

