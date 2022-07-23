STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING ALONG WITH HEAVY RAIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through the evening hours. Storms with highest odds of damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado look to stay across our southern tier from Marquette County to Sheboygan County. These will move through from late afternoon through early evening. Additional rain & storms may redevelop across our region during the 2nd half of the evening and overnight hours. Areas near Green Bay and Appleton may miss out on the strongest activity and heaviest rain but some unsettled weather could impact the soccer match at Lambeau Field during the evening. Heavy rain in the 1-3″ range or more may lead to some flooding tonight, especially south of Appleton. Some model data suggest a few spots in the region could pick up 3-5″ of rain!

Rain potential through Sunday (WBAY)

A few showers may linger in the SOUTH Sunday morning but skies should turn partly cloudy by midday. Pleasant afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are on track to close out the weekend. There could also be a few isolated showers in the NORTH late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Quiet weather builds in for Monday. It’s looking like an amazing day with highs near 80, tons of sunshine, and low humidity.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A few more showers and storms are possible with that front as it sweeps across the region. It’s too early to tell if any of the storms with it will be strong or severe.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 10-10 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: WNW/SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Heavy rainfall expected. LOW: 69

SUNDAY: A few early showers SOUTH, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Turning less humid. A few PM showers NORTH. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A little warmer. Some late day or evening storms possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Early rain or storms with gradual clearing during the day. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few pop-up showers or t-showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny: HIGH: 82

