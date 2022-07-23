FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Soccer game expected to start at 7:25 p.m., after severe weather delay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second time Saturday, thousands of fans have been asked to evacuate Lambeau Field due to severe weather in the area.

Thousands of soccer fans from all around the country are at Lambeau Field to watch Manchester City take on Bayern Munich.

Officials delayed the 6 p.m. kick-off due to lightning in the area, but the game resumed at 6:15 p.m. About half an hour later, the stadium had to evacuate and thousands of fans huddled in the concourse.

The game is expected to start back up around 7:25 p.m. Action 2 News has learned the teams will play for 27 minutes, have a 5 minute half-time and then play for another 40 minutes.

