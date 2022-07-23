Advertisement

Packers LT Bakhtiari lands on P.U.P. list

The All-Pro left tackle won’t be available to practice at the start of training camp next week
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers’ David Bakhtiari has landed on the P.U.P. list. Physically Unable to Perform, the All-Pro left tackle won’t be available to practice at the start of training camp next week.

Bakhtiari, who signed the richest deal for an offensive lineman in league history late in the 2020 season, tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve that year. He has played just a quarter-and-a-half of football since. Bakhtiari was unable to go in last season’s playoff loss after a setback and hasn’t practiced in the offseason program this year. On Friday, rookie receiver Christian Watson, along with the likes of Robert Tonyan, Elgton Jenkins, Mason Crosby, Dean Lowry, and others landed on the P.U.P. list as well.

The P.U.P. list to start camp doesn’t necessarily equate to a long-term issue. It just gives the team the option of placing that player on P.U.P. to start the regular season and not count as a roster spot on the initial 53. Players who start the season on P.U.P. must miss at least 4 games. That’s a lower number than years past when players had to sit out 6 weeks.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense
Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
Suspects 3, 4 and 5. Winnebago County investigators want to identify men involved in a...
Deputies want to identify suspects in gun incident at Neenah gentleman’s club
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since...
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

Latest News

Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Green Bay Packers report record revenue in 2022
Lines are painted on Lambeau Field for an international soccer match Saturday, July 23
Lambeau Field’s Frozen Tundra transformed for Saturday’s soccer match
Fans watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2021 training camp at Ray...
Green Bay Packers move up times for first training camp practices