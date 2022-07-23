Advertisement

Manchester City and Bayern Munich practice ahead of their match at Lambeau Field

By Adriana Torres
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Manchester City and Bayern Munich got to practice at Lambeau Field for the first time ahead of their historic game Saturday.

Both teams are the reigning champions from their respective leagues and are using this friendly match-up to prepare for their upcoming seasons.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur was also in attendance, watching the teams’ practices Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Green Bay police fire shots at armed driver who fled domestic fight
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense
Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI
A Sturgeon Bay fire truck on the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus
Nothing found after bomb threat at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay
Suspects 3, 4 and 5. Winnebago County investigators want to identify men involved in a...
Deputies want to identify suspects in gun incident at Neenah gentleman’s club

Latest News

Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Green Bay Packers report record revenue in 2022
Lines are painted on Lambeau Field for an international soccer match Saturday, July 23
Lambeau Field’s Frozen Tundra transformed for Saturday’s soccer match
Fans watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2021 training camp at Ray...
Green Bay Packers move up times for first training camp practices