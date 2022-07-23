Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Green Bay police fire shots at armed driver who fled domestic fight
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense
Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI
A Sturgeon Bay fire truck on the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus
Nothing found after bomb threat at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay
Suspects 3, 4 and 5. Winnebago County investigators want to identify men involved in a...
Deputies want to identify suspects in gun incident at Neenah gentleman’s club

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and storms
Kids take part in a free soccer clinic in Titletown hosted by Manchester City
Fans excited for soccer, crossing their fingers for the weather
Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck.
Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say